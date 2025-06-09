NGOCHR warns constitution talks are rushed

[Photo: File]

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights is calling for at least a six-month extension to consultations on Fiji’s Draft Constitution.

It warns the current timeframe could limit public participation and prevent many Fijians from having a meaningful say in the proposed changes.

NGOCHR Chair Shamima Ali says constitutional reform requires sufficient time for people to understand the proposed amendments, discuss their implications and make informed submissions.

The consultation process, she states must reach all communities, including those in rural and maritime areas, persons with disabilities, young people, women and other

marginalised groups.

NGOCHR is concerned that a short consultation period could exclude people who have limited access to digital platforms, public information and opportunities to participate in national decision-making.

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The coalition states that the process must allow people to ask questions, seek clarification and discuss the proposed changes within their communities before making submissions.

Ali adds that Fiji must not repeat the mistakes it has criticised in the process that led to the 2013 Constitution.

Ali stresses that a constitution is shaped by the people and must serve the people, not politicians.

She warns that rushing consultations without genuine public engagement risks undermining the legitimacy of the proposed changes.

NGOCHR is calling for the extension to be supported by a clear consultation plan, accessible public information in relevant languages and formats, and nationwide community meetings.

It also wants sufficient time for civil society organisations, faith-based groups, professional bodies and community representatives to facilitate public discussions.

The coalition says authorities must be transparent about how public submissions will be considered and how feedback will influence the next stages of constitutional reform.

NGOCHR maintains that an extension of six months or more should be treated as an investment in public trust, democratic participation and the protection of human rights.

It is urging the government to ensure the consultation process is adequately resourced and gives every Fijian a fair opportunity to contribute to the country’s constitutional future.