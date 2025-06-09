New borehole improves health and safety for families

Ten families in the Waiqaliqali Maro settlement in Sigatoka now have access to clean and reliable water following the commissioning of a new borehole.

The project was commissioned by Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh, following inspections that revealed serious concerns with the existing water sources in the area.

Officials found that household wells were shallow and vulnerable to contamination from surface runoff, nearby farming activities, and possible saltwater intrusion.

Waiqaliqali Resident Tara Singh says for years, residents relied on untreated well water and faced persistent water shortages.

“We have been running around for ten years to get access to clean water. In the past families used to transport water from wells using bullock carts, drums, and wheelbarrows. With the completion of this project, approximately 10 households in the settlement will now have access to clean and safe drinking water.”

Multi-Ethnic Affairs Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the borehole project will improve health, safety, and daily living conditions for families in the settlement.

“Based on the assessments carried out, the Ministry expedited the request and approved funding under our newly introduced programme for this financial year—the Community Engagement Programme budget allocation. The total Ministry funding for the borehole and associated piping works amounts to $16,788. “

Singh adds that the project demonstrates how direct community engagement can lead to timely and practical solutions to long-standing challenges.

“Access to clean and reliable water is a fundamental necessity, and this project will finally provide your community with proper facilities to meet that basic need.”

Minister Singh says the initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to equitable access to government services and responsive service delivery at the grassroots level.

