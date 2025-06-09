Nawaikula proposes caretaker government to avoid costly election bill

[Photo: Supplied]

Suva lawyer and former politician Nikolau Nawaikula has proposed the appointment of a caretaker government following a constitutional referendum to avoid the possibility of spending approximately $80 million on two electoral process.

Making his submission during the Constitutional Amendment public consultations in Navua, Nawaikula raised concerns about the financial implications of holding an election under the 2013 Constitution, followed by another under a new Constitution within a short period.

He said conducting a general election under the current Constitution could cost the government approximately $40 million.

Nawaikula argued that if a new Constitution is introduced within the next two years, the country could face another election costing an additional $40 million.

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He said the proposed arrangement would allow a caretaker government to take charge following a referendum and oversee preparations for the next general election under a new constitutional framework.

Under the proposal, elections could be held within one or two years, depending on the constitutional transition process.

Nawaikula maintained that the approach could prevent unnecessary duplication of election expenses while allowing the country to transition to a new Constitution.

The proposal was raised as part of ongoing public consultations on constitutional amendments, with the committee receiving submissions on possible changes to Fiji’s constitutional framework.