Nadi expands CCTV surveillance

[Photo: Nadi Town]

More CCTV cameras will be installed at intersections across Nadi as the Council looks to expand surveillance coverage.

Nadi Town Council Chief Executive Muni Reddy says cameras have already been installed around the bus stand, market, and the town’s entrances and exits.

He says the Council plans to extend coverage to all intersections as safety concerns continue to grow.

The cameras will be monitored by the Fiji Police Force around the clock.

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“Now these are some expensive things to maintain. So, we have started off with the installation of cameras around bus stations, we have done it around our market. We have also done it at both the entrance and exit of the town, and then we’ll be having more cameras installed at all the intersections, and that’s how we are going to increase it.”

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Lawrence Kumar has welcomed the installations.

Kumar says the Council needs to prioritize the nightlife hotspots as it works towards expanding coverage.

Kumar says incidents in the area have raised concerns about Nadi’s image and the need to strengthen security.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force is working with all other municipal councils to expand CCTV coverage in towns and cities across the country.

Police say they are helping councils identify red-flag locations in central business districts, with councils responsible for purchasing the cameras.

Police expect CCTV cameras along the Suva–Nausori corridor to become operational during the festive season, subject to further discussions with the Fiji Roads Authority.

The Nadi-Lautoka stretch has been identified as the next phase of the project.