Pacific Community Cup to be held next month

A total of 19 teams will compete in the 2026 Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup, which will be held at the 4R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba from November 25 to 29.

The defending champions have been drawn in Pool A alongside Labasa, Canada All Stars, AUFFI All Stars Nadroga and AUFFI All Stars.

Pool B features Ba, Navua, USA All Stars, AUFFI Australia All Stars Lautoka and NZFFI All Stars Navua.

The tournament will also feature boys’ and girls’ under-16 competitions.

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The girls’ division will comprise North American Fijians, AUFFI Australia Fijians, NZFFI NZ Fijians and Fiji Under-16.

Meanwhile, the boys’ division will feature Canada Fijians, AUFFI Australia Fijians, NZFFI Auckland, NZFFI NZ and Fiji Under-16.

The five-day tournament is expected to bring together teams from different regions for a celebration of football and community spirit.