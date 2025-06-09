Retailers ready for Diwali rush

[Photo: Riya Mala]

Supermarkets and shops are gearing up for a busy Diwali shopping season, stocking up on groceries, pooja items, and decorations as families prepare to celebrate the festival next weekend.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says retailers are offering competitive prices and a wider range of products, giving shoppers more choices as they prepare for the celebrations.

He adds that businesses are looking for new products and affordable alternatives to meet customer demand while ensuring essential festive items are available.

Rising fuel prices, higher shipping costs and delays in receiving goods continue to put pressure on businesses, increasing the cost of doing business.

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“Retailers are also moving with time. We know that it is a difficult time. Earlier, Amul Ghee came from India. Now, Shop & Save has brought a new brand from India. There is competition in the market. Retailers are looking for items that can meet the demands of customers. You said that shipping is still a big problem.”

Patel is encouraging consumers to plan their shopping early, compare prices and check product quality before making purchases to get the best value for their money.

The association is also urging people to support local businesses during the festive season, saying local shopping helps businesses maintain jobs, pay workers and keep the economy moving.