Pacific women unite against violence

More than 30 years after Pacific women united to fight violence against women and girls, regional advocates are calling for stronger collective action to protect women’s human rights.

The Pacific Women’s Network against Violence against Women is holding its 10th Regional Meeting in Nadi, bringing together women’s organisations, male advocates and government representatives from across the

Pacific.

The meeting runs from October 26 to 30 at Tanoa International Hotel, with representatives from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Bougainville.

Network Chair Shamima Ali says the milestone is an opportunity to recognize progress while addressing the challenges that remain in eliminating violence against women and girls.

Ali says Pacific women must continue to share their experiences, support one another and ensure their voices, knowledge and leadership remain at the centre of regional efforts.

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Established after the first Pacific Regional Meeting on Violence Against Women in 1992, the Network has spent more than three decades raising awareness, strengthening support for survivors and advocating for

changes to laws and policies.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has served as the Network’s Secretariat since its establishment, supporting regional training, advocacy, research and collaboration.

The meeting aims to strengthen regional strategies and address emerging challenges in the fight against violence against women and girls.