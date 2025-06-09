Fiji Bati sets sights on semi-final berth

Vodafone Fiji Bati captain Apisai Koroisau believes that if they continue the same work ethic against New Zealand like they did to Australia last night, they can go all the way for the win.

A win over New Zealand books the Bati a spot in the semi-finals.

He says the next few days will be crucial for the team as they go over their loss to the defending champions and work on their weaknesses.

The Bati fell short of a historic win against the Kangeroos after giving them a good run for their money despite going down 32-26.

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He says the way they stood up against the side, especially their younger players, shows the growth of the team in the short time they’ve been together.

“I think even before the game, heading into this one, we had a lot of belief, and we showed that in the way we played in the first half, you know what we’re willing to do for the jersey. And I believe this belief has only grown, you know, going into this next game against New Zealand, at the end of the day the result will be the result but we believe we can go out there and do the job.”

They play New Zealand on Saturday and you can watch it Live on FBC Sports.