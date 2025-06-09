Bati ready to challenge champs Australia

[Pic:FNRL/Facebook]

Vodafone Fiji Bati center, Solomone Saukuru, believes they have prepared well for tonight’s Rugby League World Cup clash against defending champions, Australia.

The 21-year-old West Tigers player, who hails from Sabeto in Nadi with maternal links to Nananu village in Tailevu scored two tries against the Cook Islands last weekend.

Tonight he’ll run out again for the Bati and he says they’re ready.

‘The preparations have been good, the boys have given 100% this week, and the confidence is there; we’ll go good and do Fiji proud’.

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Saukuru says his two tries on debut last week were pretty special.

Meanwhile, Bradman Best is out to emulate his childhood hero Greg Inglis’ feats in the green and gold jumper as he prepares to fulfil his lifelong dream of representing the Kangaroos.

The centre is one of four debutants in Australia’s starting side for tonight’s clash with Fiji at Suncorp Stadium.

Hooker Blayke Brailey, David Fifita and Sam Walker will also line up as the Kangaroos look to secure their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports at 9:05pm.