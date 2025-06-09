Kane wins Ballon d'Or

[Reuters]

Harry Kane has won the Ballon d’Or, becoming the first Englishman in 25 years to claim football’s most prestigious individual award.

Kane earned the award after a remarkable season for Bayern Munich and England.

He scored 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern, helping the German club secure a domestic league and cup double.

The England captain also played a leading role at the World Cup, scoring six goals as his team reached the semi-finals.

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Kane is the first English winner since Michael Owen, who received the award in 2001.