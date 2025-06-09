BSP appoints new head of operational risk

[Photo: Supplied]

BSP Financial Group Fiji has appointed Ravitesh Prasad as its new Head of Operational Risk, effective November 20th.

Prasad brings more than 19 years of experience in risk management, governance and assurance across the financial services sector.

He joins BSP Fiji’s Senior Leadership Team from BSP Life, where he currently serves as Head of Risk, overseeing enterprise risk management and governance frameworks.

Prasad previously held the position of Associate Director of Risk Consulting at KPMG Fiji and also worked with the Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific.

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In his new role, he will oversee BSP Fiji’s operational risk framework, strengthen risk management practices and lead business continuity, disaster recovery and crisis management initiatives.

BSP Fiji Country Head Haroon Ali says Prasad brings valuable experience and a practical approach to risk management.

Ali says the appointment will strengthen the bank’s resilience and support its commitment to customers and communities.

He adds that Prasad’s progression within the BSP Group demonstrates the career development opportunities available across the organisation.

Prasad is a Chartered Accountant and holds qualifications in accounting, financial management and information systems from the University of the South Pacific.

BSP says the appointment reinforces its commitment to protecting customer trust and supporting sustainable growth.