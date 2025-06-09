14 people affected as fire destroys two homes

Fourteen people, including eight children, have been affected by a fire that destroyed two homes and damaged two vehicles in Muanivatu, Vatuwaqa, with both houses uninsured.

The National Fire Authority says the blaze broke out on Sunday morning, leaving two households facing potential financial and emotional hardship as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

NFA crews received the emergency call at 7.55am and arrived at the scene ten minutes later, finding both lean-to houses well involved in fire. The blaze was extinguished at 8.40am.

One of the homes housed eight people, including six children, while the second accommodated six people, including two children. Only a 16-year-old boy was home at the first house when the fire

occurred, while occupants were present at the second home.

Two vehicles — a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Mitsubishi Pajero — were also affected.

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NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says residential fires can destroy homes and livelihoods within minutes, particularly affecting families with children.

He is urging households to check electrical wiring and appliances, avoid overloading power outlets and never leave cooking unattended.

Sowane is also encouraging families to install smoke alarms where possible, prepare an escape plan and consider insurance to help reduce the financial impact of a fire.

The cause of the Muanivatu fire and the total value of the damage have yet to be confirmed.