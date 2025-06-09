Alliance wants constitution vote delayed

The Civil Society Alliance for Democracy is challenging the government’s timetable for constitutional reform

It is calling for the November third reading of the Constitution Amendment Bill to be delayed until at least April or May next year to allow six months for public scrutiny.

The Alliance argues the current process risks Parliament advancing major constitutional changes before Fijians have had enough time to understand the proposed provisions and assess their implications.

The Bill, which spans 150 pages and 229 sections, was introduced on September 30 and passed its second reading on October 2. Public consultations began later, with written submissions accepted from October 12 to 23 and hearings starting on October 15.

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The Alliance says the compressed schedule has limited meaningful public participation. It has also questioned whether four or five minutes per submission at public hearings is enough for people to explain their concerns about changes to the country’s supreme law.

It argues that while the constitution requires at least 30 days between the second and third readings, Parliament is not obliged to proceed as soon as that period expires.

The Alliance wants the government to reopen submissions, release constitutional documents and explanatory material in English, iTaukei and Hindi, and commission an independent legal and technical review of the proposed amendments.

It is also calling for the government to publish its responses to public submissions, detailing which recommendations have been accepted or rejected and why.

The Alliance maintains that the next general election should proceed under the existing constitutional timetable, with any outstanding reforms taken through a lawful process after the election if necessary.

It says Parliament should not make a final decision on constitutional changes until the public has had a genuine opportunity to examine the proposals and influence the outcome.