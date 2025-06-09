New health PS begins national consultation

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary for Health says her immediate focus will be listening to healthcare workers across the country to

better understand the challenges facing Fiji’s health system and identify ways to improve service delivery.

Speaking following the launch of the STRIDES programme, PS Dr Aalisha Sahukhan said her first few weeks in office will be dedicated to

engaging with ministry staff, visiting health facilities and gathering feedback from frontline workers.

She says while she is familiar with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, having worked within the system, she wants to hear directly

from employees about the issues, they face on the ground and any obstacles affecting their ability to deliver services.

Dr Sahukhan says she plans to begin consultations in the Central Division before extending visits to the Western and Northern divisions in

the coming weeks.

The visits are expected to include discussions with healthcare workers, facility managers, stakeholders and development partners.

She says the consultations will help shape priorities moving forward and support the implementation of the Ministry’s strategic plan.

According to her, understanding operational challenges and identifying bottlenecks is essential to strengthening the health sector and

ensuring services remain accessible and effective for communities.

The new PS also highlighted the importance of maintaining open communication within the ministry, noting that staff input will play a key

role in determining future improvements and reforms.

Once the nationwide consultations are completed, she says the information gathered will be used to help chart the way forward for the

ministry and improve healthcare delivery throughout Fiji.