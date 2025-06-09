Shanaya Kapoor plays twins in OTT debut

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Shanaya Kapoor makes her OTT debut in Student of the Year: After Dark, playing twin sisters in a murder mystery directed by Reema Maya. The series streams from November 13.

JioHotstar has unveiled the trailer of Student of the Year: After Dark, a murder mystery that reimagines the familiar campus setting with a darker storyline. Starring Shanaya Kapoor in a double role, the series follows a young woman who investigates her twin sister’s mysterious death while entering the competitive Student of the Year contest.

The series marks Shanaya Kapoor’s OTT debut and her first time playing a double role. She plays Aayesha Malik, a popular student who is found dead, and her twin sister Aditi, who refuses to believe that her death was accidental. Determined to uncover the truth, Aditi enters St. Teresa’s and participates in the Student of the Year competition, where her sister’s friends and rivals become potential suspects.

As Aditi navigates the school’s competitive environment, she finds herself caught between rivalries, hidden secrets and the pressure to win. The contest becomes part of her investigation, with each interaction potentially bringing her closer to the truth about her sister’s death.

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Speaking about her role, Shanaya said the two characters gave her an opportunity to explore contrasting personalities and choices. “Playing Ayesha and Aditi has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences for me as an actor. While the two sisters may look alike, they couldn’t be more different in their personalities and the choices they make. Ayesha’s mysterious death sets the story in motion, while Aditi’s search for the truth unravels a world where appearances can be deceptive and even the closest relationships hold secrets,” she said.

The actor added that the darker storyline was one of the aspects that drew her to the project. “What appealed to me the most about Student of the Year: After Dark is how it takes a much-loved franchise into an unexpected and new territory, where the stakes go far beyond competition and winning a title. It’s this fresh and intriguing take on a familiar world that made the experience so exciting for me,” Shanaya said.