Constitution bill review shouldn't take years says Singh

The Constitution Amendment Bill should not take years to review, according to Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh, who has defended the pace of the process amid calls not to rush the proposed changes.

He argues that the bipartisan parliamentary committee can consider clauses requiring revision, but insists the process should not be derailed by outside parties.

Despite reservations from some MPs and political parties, Singh remains confident the Government has the numbers to pass the Bill in Parliament.

“They are saying, our opposition are saying, don’t rush into it. Look, this is not a scientific document. This is nothing that needs so many years to read about. If you are interested, there are certain paragraphs and clauses that need to be revised. I’m sure the bipartisan committee will look into that. But there’s no way, there’s no way that we will get any outsiders to derail this constitutional process.”

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He expects those currently expressing opposition to eventually support the proposed amendments, arguing they were part of the Government’s initial programme.

“We know we have the numbers. I’m pretty sure those people who are currently saying no, we may not support, they’ll all have to come and support because they were all part and parcel of our initial

programme.”

The minister maintains that the Government is following the 2013 Constitution, with a proposed referendum scheduled for December 9.

Public consultations on the Constitution Amendment Bill continue in Ovalau today, followed by consultations in Kadavu on Thursday.