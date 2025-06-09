North Korea tells UN South fabricated landmine incident

[Source: Reuters]

North Korea said it had written to the UN ​Security Council, accusing South Korea of fabricating a September ‌landmine incident and endangering troops working to fortify the border, state media KCNA reported.

On Sunday, North Korea’s UN representative ​said in a letter Seoul was using the landmine ​incident to depict Pyongyang’s border construction as a ⁠military incursion, and warned violations of its sovereignty could ​trigger self-defence, according to KCNA.

It concerns explosions on September 21 ​in the Demilitarised Zone between the two Koreas that seriously hurt two South Korean soldiers.

Seoul subsequently said mines North Korea planted south of ​the Military Demarcation Line that runs through the DMZ ​caused the blasts.

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The UN Command said a North Korean mine ‌across ⁠the line violated the armistice. Pyongyang has denied responsibility.

North Korea’s letter also accused South Korea of opening fire on North Korean personnel, calling it a violation of the UN ​Charter, which bars ​the threat ⁠or use of force against another state’s territorial integrity.

Seoul has said it gives warning broadcasts ​and fires warning shots to make North ​Korean soldiers ⁠return north when they cross the MDL.

North Korean troops have been building tactical roads and fences and laying mines ⁠near the ​MDL in recent years.

Last Friday, ​South Korea’s defence ministry again proposed military talks with North Korea to reduce the ​risk of accidental clashes.