Noah Wyle named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

[Source: Reuters]

Actor Noah Wyle, the Emmy-winning star of the TV medical drama “The ​Pitt,” was named this year’s “sexiest man ‌alive” by People magazine on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old said it “sounded like a prank” when he heard the ​news, adding: “Not in a million years ​did I think that this would be ⁠an honor bestowed on me.”

“I hope this ​changes everything. I hope it’s just wine ​and roses, milk and honey from here on out,” he told People magazine with a laugh. “No,

I ​don’t, but I am going to take ​a lot of ribbing from friends and family for ‌sure.”

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Wyle ⁠has won two Emmys for best actor in drama for his portrayal of Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in HBO’s “The Pitt,” the story ​of life ​in a ⁠Pittsburgh trauma center.

He also starred as Dr. John Carter in ​the long-running medical drama “ER,” which debuted ​in ⁠1994. His “ER” co-star George Clooney has received People’s honor twice.

Other actors who have received ⁠the ​title from People magazine include ​Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, John Krasinski, and Paul ​Rudd.