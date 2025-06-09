Naqari confident ahead of WABA title fight

Naqari signed the boxing agreement today in Suva.

Fijian boxer Samuela Naqari is confident he will claim the WABA title when he faces American fighter Joe Gordon in the main bout of ZEG Boxing Promotion next Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Naqari says he is looking forward to the challenge against his second overseas opponent and believes his preparation has put him in a strong position heading into the title fight.

“This is my second opponent who is from overseas. I am looking forward to the fight and I am confident that I can win the title.”

The local boxer says training has gone well and expects an entertaining contest for fans.

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“I have been preparing well, and it will be a good fight.” Naqari has also called on boxing supporters to turn out in numbers and support the event. “I am calling on boxing fans and supporters to come out in numbers next Saturday and witness a great fight.”

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.