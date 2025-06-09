Milne urges Fiji Bati to believe

Taane Milne. [Photo: FILE]

Vodafone Fiji Bati center Taane Milne is urging the side’s younger players to believe in their ability as they prepare to face New Zealand in a must win round

three of the Rugby League World Cup.

Milne, who made his World Cup debut in 2017, knows what it takes to compete against the world’s best and is determined to pass on that experience to the next generation.

Reflecting on his first World Cup, Milne admits he had doubts about himself when Fiji faced powerhouse New Zealand, but the team’s belief helped them rise to the occasion.

He says that same confidence must drive the current squad as they prepare for another major test.

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“When you’ve got God on your side, anything’s possible. For me as an older player now, it’s just to inject belief into the players and let them know that we

can beat these sides because it’s happened before.”

With preparations going well, Milne believes the clash against New Zealand will be a valuable opportunity for the younger players to test themselves against

some of the best in the game.

While acknowledging the quality of their opponents, he says the Bati must focus on backing themselves and giving their all on the field.

The Fiji Bati take on New Zealand this Saturday at 4.30pm, with the match live on FBC Sports.