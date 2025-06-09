Jordan king orders 'iron fist' response to deadly church attack

[Source: Reuters]

Jordan’s King Abdullah ordered security forces to respond with an “iron fist” as authorities searched for gunmen who opened fire and killed nine people during a church funeral service.

The assailants fired for several minutes in broad daylight at the church in Karak governorate on Friday, ​and also wounded 40 people in the rare attack on Jordan’s Christian minority.

Security ​was stepped up at malls, foreign embassies and other locations across the country, ⁠the US embassy in Amman said.

A priest described how ​he and others ordered people to get to the ground at Saint George’s Greek Orthodox church, ​about 120 km (75 miles) southwest of the capital, Amman.

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“A sense of panic took hold among those present,” Theodoros Soueiss told Reuters. “The gunfire was indiscriminate, and you never knew where a bullet might land.”

King Abdullah condemned the “despicable terrorist ​act” as he chaired a National Security Council meeting and said there was no room for leniency when ​it comes to the lives of Jordanians, the royal court said.