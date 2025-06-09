None of it is new: Hill

Local boxing veteran Winston Hill is leaving no stone unturned as he steps up preparations for his title fight against Isikeli Senidoko in the Zeg Boxing Promotions next month.

Hill has been putting in the hard yards over the past few weeks, sharpening his skills, building his fitness and preparing for what promises to be a major test against Senidoko, with the title at stake.

Widely regarded as one of Fiji’s bests, Hill boasts an impressive professional record of seven wins, six by knockout, and just one loss.

Hill says returning from retirement and immediately committing himself to an intense training programme is nothing new, having spent more than a decade competing in the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

“Coming back into training camp is nothing new, the stress of training and sparring- none of it is new. We’ve got a solid team, the same team that started together, we’re doing this together and we’ve been creating a game plan around the champ, and we’re going to be coming in prepared.”

With the Super Middleweight crown on the line, the bout presents Hill with an opportunity to make another statement in his boxing career and prove that he remains a force to be reckoned with in the local ring.

The Zeg Boxing Promotions will be held next Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

It will be shown Live on viti+ at $99 FJD for local viewers and $189 for those watching overseas.