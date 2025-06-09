Tourism Fiji wins prestigious Asian PR award

[Photo: Supplied]

Tourism Fiji’s Greater China team has been named PR Team of the Year at the TravMedia Awards Asia 2026, recognising its efforts in promoting Fiji as a leading tourism destination across Asian markets.

The team emerged victorious from six finalists, becoming the first from Greater China and the first long-haul island destination to win the award.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Dr Paresh Pant says the recognition highlights the importance of strategic communication and strong media partnerships in strengthening Fiji’s international tourism profile.

Pant says destination marketing goes beyond visibility and focuses on building meaningful connections that encourage travellers to experience Fiji’s people, culture and natural attractions.

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He adds that the Greater China team has demonstrated how creative and consistent communication can strengthen Fiji’s position in the competitive international tourism market.

Between August last year and July this year, the team secured 35 media interviews and facilitated 22 media and influencer familiarisation trips to Fiji.

These efforts generated nearly 1,400 media coverage items, with a reported advertising value equivalent of more than $21 million and a combined reach and impressions of 13.11 billion across Greater China markets.

Tourism Fiji Regional Director of Asia and Global Chinese Market Vincent Zheng says the achievement reflects the team’s dedication and strong relationships with media and industry partners.

Zheng says Tourism Fiji will continue exploring innovative ways to attract more Chinese travellers and strengthen Fiji’s presence across the region.

The latest recognition adds to several international tourism awards received by Fiji, including Best Island Holiday Destination at the 2025 China Travel Agent Awards and Best Island MICE Destination at the China MICE Golden Chair Awards.