Brosnan warns son about Hollywood's realities

[Source: yahoo.com]

Pierce Brosnan knows firsthand that a career in Hollywood can come with challenges, and he wants his sons to understand what lies ahead before pursuing the spotlight.

As his youngest son, Paris Brosnan, begins making his mark as an actor, the former James Bond star is sharing why he has been candid about the realities of the entertainment industry.

According to OK! Magazine’s report, Brosnan described Hollywood as a “very tough business,” emphasizing that talent alone does not guarantee success.

“No, it’s a very tough business, it is a very capricious business at times, but Paris has the strength and the stamina, he has a talent there, he’s got a charisma, and he’s got good sense and intuition, he really has a talent there that will need to be nurtured and worked on,” he asserted.

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That preparation involves more than simply showing up on set. Brosnan highlighted the importance of training the voice, body and mind, as well as reading and continually learning.

“The work that you need to do, the discipline it takes to be an actor, to work on your voice, to work on your body, to work on your mind and the discipline of reading and studying. So he has all of that.”

Paris is already taking steps toward establishing his own acting career with Seniors, a film in which he plays a teenager completing community service at a retirement home.

His character develops a connection with an older man played by veteran actor John Rhys-Davies.

The project also gave Paris an opportunity to work with someone who has a longstanding connection to his father. Rhys-Davies has known Brosnan since 1976, adding a personal dimension to the younger actor’s experience.

Paris described the opportunity as a “full-circle moment,” noting the connection between his father’s earlier career and his own experience working with Rhys-Davies. He also characterized the experience as a master class.