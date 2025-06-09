Opera under the stars raises funds for cancer screening

[Photo: File]

Music is being used to support breast cancer patients and improve early detection, with The Pearl Resort’s Opera Under the Stars initiative raising funds for Cancer Fiji.

The event brought together opera performers, sponsors and guests to raise money for a screening machine that will help Cancer Fiji reach remote communities and provide testing services.

The Pearl Resort General Manager Alex Wilson says the initiative aims to raise awareness of cancer while supporting those affected by the disease.

Wilson says the idea began a few months ago after Cancer Fiji approached the resort to organise a fundraising event.

Article continues after advertisement

He says opera was chosen because of its emotional power and ability to tell stories that people can relate to, particularly those facing cancer and their families.

Wilson adds funds were raised through ticket sales, sponsorships, art contributions and room sales, with a portion of the proceeds going towards cancer support.

He says the fundraising target is to help Cancer Fiji acquire a screening machine costing around 10,000 dollars, which would allow the organisation to visit remote areas and provide testing services.

Wilson says the initiative could return next year, with some attendees already expressing interest in supporting future events.

He adds that the resort is willing to continue supporting the cause, depending on Cancer Fiji’s needs and plans.

The initiative highlights the importance of early screening, raising awareness and ensuring people in remote communities have better access to cancer testing and support.