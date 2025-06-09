Nasinu putting in the hard yards

Nasinu Womens head coach Tomas Katonivualiku says his players have been making the most of the past few days as they gear up for one of the biggest games of their lives.

Nasinu will face defending champions Namosi in the Marama Championship final this weekend, and he says they expect nothing less than a physical battle.

He says the girls have been working hard and are looking forward to stepping on the field.

“They’ve worked so hard and they’ve managed to get this far. We k ow it’s going to be a tough game but we are ready”

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He hopes fans ans supporters will come out this weekend to support the side.

They play Namosi at 1pm this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.