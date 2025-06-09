CWM Hospital water crisis disrupts critical care

A water shortage at Colonial War Memorial Hospital disrupted several departments, including critical care areas, after the hospital’s backup water tank ran dry.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says the shortage followed a burst in a main Water Authority of Fiji pipe late yesterday.

Some patients had to rely on bottled water this morning as the disruption affected essential hospital services.

The Ministry says the backup tanks have since been refilled, with WAF restoring water supply to CWM Hospital by 5pm yesterday.

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It is now working with WAF on measures to prevent similar shortages during future water cuts.

The Ministry has apologized for the inconvenience caused to patients, families and hospital staff.