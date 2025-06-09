Nadi aim to cut mistakes

McDonalds Nadi rugby coach Cohan Politini says his side must control what they can and make the most of their chances when they face Nadroga in Saturday’s Skipper Cup final in Lautoka.

Politini believes the team has plenty to learn from its recent performances, with discipline and fewer mistakes among the key priorities.

He says Nadi need to put their game together and perform under pressure if they are to achieve their goal.

The coach also thanked the team’s sponsors and supporters for their backing throughout the year, saying Nadi are determined to step up for the final.

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Nadi last won the Skipper Cup in 2022, while Nadroga are also chasing a return to the title after their 2024 triumph.

The Skipper Cup and Subrails Marama Championship finals will be held in Lautoka.

Nadroga faces Nadi in the under-20 final at 11am followed by the Marama final between Nasinu and Namosi at 1pm.

The men’s Skipper Cup final kicks off at 3pm.

You can watch the Marama and men’s final via pay per view on VITI+ for $29 for local viewers and $59FJD for overseas fans.