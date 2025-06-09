Christian state debate continues in consultations

A Savusavu woman has opposed calls to declare Fiji a Christian state, arguing that faith should be reflected through actions rather than

written into the Constitution.

Speaking during public consultations on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026, Judy Cakacaka says Christianity is a personal commitment that

cannot be established simply by giving a country a religious title.

She believes genuine Christian values should be demonstrated through love, compassion, and respect for others.

The Savusavu resident says Fiji should focus on promoting unity and treating everyone equally, regardless of their religious or cultural

background.

“Another thing I’d like to mention is about a Christian state. Now, this is my personal view. We don’t become a Christian because someone

gives us a title. We become a Christian because it’s something that we have personally accepted.”

Cakacaka also points to social issues including drugs, corruption, and crime—questioning whether declaring Fiji a Christian nation would

actually, address these challenges.

“We become individually Christians and then we show our love and compassion, and we show Christ in the way we live. That’s what will make us a Christian country. But anyway, I just don’t think it’s right to put a title on a constitution.”

However, another submitter, Iosefo Naduva, expressed a different view, supporting the proposal to replace the secular state provision with

religious liberty.

“And what we are recommending is that it is good that instead of having a secular state, it’s been replaced by religious liberty. And it’s very good that it’s just removing that word because it’s so hard. In addition, if possible, we would like to add: “We believe in one God,

one creator, and one redeemer.”

These submissions highlight the differing views raised during constitutional consultations over Fiji’s religious identity and the role of

religion in its supreme law.