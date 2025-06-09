Jordan says its air force struck 'militant hideouts' in Syria after church attack

[Source: Reuters]

Jordan said on Monday its air force struck what it described as militant hideouts in southern Syria.

This is after determining that the suspects behind last week’s deadly church attack in the kingdom were linked to “terrorist groups” operating there.

The armed forces said the operation was conducted ​in coordination with Damascus.

Syria’s government gave a contradictory account, saying it had launched an investigation into the ​Jordanian attacks, and stressed in a statement the importance of field and security coordination in border ⁠areas.

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Damascus informed Jordan of its “complete reservation” over the strikes without prior coordination, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Five civilians, ​including women and children, were killed as a result of the Jordanian strikes, a health official told Syria’s state news agency.

There was ​no immediate comment from Jordan on that account.

Hours earlier, senior government security officials said their security forces had arrested two brothers and their brother-in-law after a shootout on Monday over the church violence that killed nine people.

“God willing, they only represent themselves,” said Jordan’s Director of Public ​Security, Major-General Obeidallah al-Maaytah.

Damascus informed Jordan of its “complete reservation” over the strikes without prior coordination, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Five civilians, ​including women and children, were killed as a result of the Jordanian strikes, a health official told Syria’s state news agency.

There was ​no immediate comment from Jordan on that account.

Hours earlier, senior government security officials said their security forces had arrested two brothers and their brother-in-law after a shootout on Monday over the church violence that killed nine people.

“God willing, they only represent themselves,” said Jordan’s Director of Public ​Security, Major-General Obeidallah al-Maaytah.

Reuters video footage showed a building pockmarked by the exchange of fire ​in the village of al-Judayyda, in Karak governorate.

Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said in a statement ​carried by state ⁠media that security forces located the suspects while they were hiding in an abandoned house. They refused to surrender and attacked security forces, who returned fire and arrested all three after wounding them.

No security personnel were injured, and security forces found a number of ⁠firearms ​and rounds of ammunition in the suspects’ possession.

There has been no claim of ​responsibility for the church attack.

Jordan, a US partner in the fight against extremism, has foiled Islamist militant plots in the past. The security officials did not ​name any Islamist groups in the press conference.