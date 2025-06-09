Constitutional changes must move Fiji forward, says Kamikamica

[Photo: Sainiani Boila: Tailevu Provincial Council meeting at the Nausori Village Community Hall in Tailevu]

The proposed changes to the Constitution must help move the country forward while ensuring key protections for indigenous Fijians remain safeguarded.

Speaking while opening the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting at the Nausori Village Community Hall in Tailevu, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the review of the 2013 Constitution provided an opportunity to address both its strengths and weaknesses.

He says certain provisions may need to be removed to allow progress, while laws relating to indigenous Fijians should not be changed arbitrarily.

Kamikamica stresses that such provisions must be given stronger protection, with clear requirements in place for any future amendments.

Article continues after advertisement

On the issue of immunity, the Deputy Prime Minister says it had contributed to peace, stability and reconciliation in Fiji.

He argued that without immunity, the country could still be experiencing military rule, adding that maintaining it would allow Fiji to move forward.

Kamikamica acknowledges that the parliamentary process ahead would not be easy, describing next week’s parliamentary sitting as particularly important.

He says once the proposed constitutional changes are passed through Parliament, they will be presented to the people through a referendum, allowing voters to understand the changes and make their decision.

Kamikamica says the ultimate goal was to ensure Fiji remained on the right path, with constitutional changes supporting national progress while protecting important rights and safeguards.

The Tailevu Provincial Council meeting will conclude this afternoon with the Adi Tailevu tomorrow begin tomorrow.