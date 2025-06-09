SODELPA hits back at People's Alliance

[Photo: File]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has strongly rejected criticism from the People’s Alliance Party over its refusal to support the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 in its current form.

In a statement responding to People’s Alliance General Secretary Sila Balawa, SODELPA says its position is based on protecting indigenous rights and ensuring genuine constitutional reform.

The party argues that the Government should be prioritising pressing national issues, including drug-related crime, rising HIV cases and the cost of living, instead of rushing constitutional amendments.

SODELPA has also raised concerns over provisions in Bill 32 relating to emergency powers and the possible extension of Parliament’s term.

It claims these provisions could be used to delay electoral accountability.

The party has further criticised the People’s Alliance for accepting the support of 11 former FijiFirst MPs, alleging the move was politically motivated and intended to weaken SODELPA’s influence within the Coalition Government.

SODELPA maintains that constitutional reform should be achieved through genuine dialogue and consensus rather than relying solely on parliamentary numbers.

It has also questioned the retention of immunity provisions in the proposed amendments, arguing that these undermine efforts to ensure accountability for past political actions.

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The statement follows Balawa’s criticism of SODELPA for withholding support from a constitutional reform process it had advocated during previous general elections.

Balawa had argued that changes in parliamentary numbers and a Supreme Court ruling had created a pathway for constitutional amendments.

However, SODELPA insists its opposition is not a rejection of constitutional reform, but of the Bill in its current form.

The party maintains that it will not compromise its principles or indigenous rights to support the proposed legislation.