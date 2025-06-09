Waqa appointed new BAF CEO

Nacanieli Waqa. [Photo: Biosecurity Authority of Fiji]

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji has appointed Nacanieli Waqa as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from last month.

The appointment follows a competitive recruitment process and was formally published in the Fiji Government Gazette in accordance with the Biosecurity Act 2008.

Waqa brings more than 34 years of experience in biosecurity, regulatory systems and international trade facilitation.

He has previously held senior technical and advisory roles with New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries, the Pacific Community and the Fiji Quarantine and Inspection Service.

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BAF Board Chairman Uraia Waibuta says the appointment will strengthen the Authority’s institutional performance and support its strategic priorities.

Waibuta also highlighted the importance of collaboration with government ministries, regulatory agencies and industry stakeholders in protecting Fiji’s agriculture, environment and economy.

Meanwhile, Waqa says biosecurity goes beyond protecting Fiji’s borders, as it also safeguards farmers’ livelihoods, food security and natural resources.

He says he looks forward to working with stakeholders and the public to strengthen biosecurity measures and build a more resilient Fiji.

Waqa will now lead the Authority in implementing its mandate under the Biosecurity Act 2008 and advancing national biosecurity priorities.