Western schools to receive water support

The Ministry of Education is working closely with the Water Authority of Fiji to ensure schools affected by ongoing water supply disruptions in the Western Division receive emergency water deliveries as quickly as possible.

In a statement, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the Ministry acknowledges the challenges the water disruptions are creating for schools, students, teachers and surrounding communities.

He says efforts are already underway to coordinate the deployment of water trucks to schools facing shortages, with priority being given to institutions where water supplies are inadequate or unavailable.

The Minister has also directed the Permanent Secretary to advise all Heads of Schools in affected areas to work closely with their respective District Education Officers to coordinate water transportation and delivery arrangements.

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Radrodro says any shortage that threatens essential sanitation, hygiene or the safe operation of a school must be reported immediately to enable the Ministry and relevant authorities to respond promptly.

He stresses that effective coordination is critical to ensuring available resources are directed to areas where they are most needed.

The Minister says the health, safety and wellbeing of students and staff remain the Ministry’s highest priority, adding that authorities are committed to minimizing disruptions to teaching and learning during the current water supply challenges.

Radrodro has thanked school management teams, teachers, parents and communities for their patience and cooperation as response efforts continue.

The Ministry says it will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with relevant stakeholders to ensure affected schools receive the necessary support while maintaining a safe learning environment for students and teachers.