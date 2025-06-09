Judgment awaited in stepdaughter rape case

A man charged with allegedly raping his two-year-old stepdaughter is awaiting judgment following a week-long trial at the Suva High Court.

The accused faces one count of rape in relation to an alleged incident at his residence in Caubati on January 4th, 2025.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charge, and the matter proceeded to trial, which lasted one week.

The case has been adjourned to November 10th for judgment.

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Meanwhile, the accused’s bail has been extended.

The court was informed that the child has been residing with her biological father while the accused remains on bail.