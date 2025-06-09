Bukuya Bridge closes for emergency repairs

Residents travelling along Bukuya Road in Nadi will face temporary access restrictions as Bukuya Bridge 2 closes for emergency deck replacement works this weekend.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the bridge will be closed from 9pm on Friday, 30 October, until 7 am on Saturday, 31 October, weather permitting.

With no alternative diversion route available, the closure could affect residents who rely on the bridge to access their homes.

The FRA says a standby vehicle will be stationed at the site to assist with urgent or emergency access during the works.

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The public is being urged to plan and cooperate with authorities while the repairs are carried out.