Chand hopeful for strong climate action at COP31

Young Fijians are being encouraged to speak up and actively participate in climate change discussions to ensure their concerns and experiences are heard.

Fiji’s youth climate representative Jenny Chand highlighted this following her participation in the Australia-Pacific Youth Climate Dialogue, where young people shared their expectations for stronger climate action.

Chand says young people across the Pacific are experiencing the consequences of climate change and should not be afraid to raise questions or advocate for their communities.

Youths says participating in regional climate dialogues also provides an opportunity to represent vulnerable young people and communities who are unable to attend such discussions.

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“One message I would give out is we all think the same. We all want the same. We all experience the same consequences of climate change. So, one thing I would say is never give up and raise your voice. Do not be afraid to ask questions.”

Chand believes youth participation must go beyond simply attending international forums, with young people given meaningful opportunities to contribute to climate discussions.

And one last thing I would like to say is that when I participate in a dialogue and forums like this, I am not representing myself only, but I am representing the vulnerable youth, the communities who are unable to make to this forum, but I am here to voice up and speak on their behalf.”

The Youths hope the upcoming COP31 discussions will provide meaningful opportunities for youth participation and encourage countries to turn their climate commitments into action.