Bones found at Tamavua-I-Wai bridge site

[Photo: Tamavua-i-wai bridge, Lami. Josefa Sigavolavola]

Police are investigating after bones were discovered at the Tamavua-I-Wai bridge construction site in Lami.

Construction workers carrying out foundation work spotted the bones on the riverbed and immediately alerted authorities.

It is not yet known whether the remains are human or how long they have been there.

Police officers are at the scene, and forensic tests will be conducted to determine their origin.

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More details will be released as the investigation progresses.