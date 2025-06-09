Manager praises player's work ethic

[Pic:Nadroga Rugby/Facebook]

Sheer determination and stronger backing between teammates powered Nadroga to an exciting late comeback against Tailevu in their Skipper Cup semi-final yesterday.

Nadroga manager Emmanuel Fumanu praised his side’s commitment and attitude in the final quarter, when they battled back from an eight-point deficit to secure a 37-32 victory.

He says the message to the boys was to not give up and keep fighting right up to the final whistle.

They head back now to regroup and see how they can come back better for the final.

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“The boys gave their all. They went in there, did their job, never gave up, and secured the win. They worked very hard, and we hoped we made our fans proud.”

Meanwhile, Nadi survived a late scare against Naitasiri, edging out their opponents 26-19 in a tense second semi-final at King Charles Park, and they will face Nadroga in the final.

In the Marama Championship, Nasinu Women’s booked their place in the final after overcoming Suva 38-29.

They will face defending champions Namosi, who also survived a nail-biting semi-final, edging Nadi 41-39.

Nadoga and Nadi will meet in the Skipper U20 final as well.