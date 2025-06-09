Church pushes for Christianity, marriage protection

The Apostles Fellowship International is calling for stronger constitutional recognition of Christianity, protection of traditional marriage and greater support for prayer and worship in Fiji.

The recommendations were presented by Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa, speaking as a member of the church during consultations on the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 32 of 2026 in Kilaka, Bua.

He told the Parliamentary Special Committee that Christianity’s contribution to Fiji should continue to be recognized alongside other faiths, with religious freedom and equal citizenship protected.

The church is also seeking an express constitutional provision defining marriage as a voluntary union between one man and one woman, with no legal recognition of same-sex marriage.

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“Honorable Prime Minister, Sir, to protect marriage and family life. AFI requests an express constitutional provision defining marriage as a voluntary union of one man and one woman and prohibiting legal recognition of same-sex marriage. This reflects our understanding of Genesis 2 and Matthew 19. The marriage exception in Section 26 of the 2013 Constitution and the proposed clause 29 does not in itself provide this definition.”

Ravunawa adds that the church’s position was grounded in its Christian beliefs, while stressing that every person must be protected from violence, intimidation and degrading treatment.

The submission also supports prayer and worship and the observance of a day of rest, echoing concerns raised by the Methodist Church in Fiji.

The church says its Christian beliefs should be upheld while ensuring everyone is protected from violence, intimidation and degrading treatment.

Other recommendations include stronger financial accountability for religious organizations, safeguards for independent constitutional appointments and retaining a referendum requirement for future constitutional amendments.

The submission aims to promote Christian values, strengthen families, respect human dignity and ensure accountability in leadership.