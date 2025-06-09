Three month road closure in Nasese

[Photo: Supplied]

Motorists travelling through Nasese will need to use alternative routes for the next three months, with a partial road closure set to remain in place 24 hours a day as road widening and utility relocation works get underway.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the closure will affect the section between the Queen Elizabeth Drive junction and Crawford Avenue from Friday, 30 October.

The works are part of the Ratu Sukuna Road upgrading project, which aims to improve the road infrastructure in the area.

Traffic will be diverted via Crawford Street, Gardiner Road, Charlton Avenue and Storck Street throughout the closure period.

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The FRA is urging motorists to follow detour signs, obey traffic controllers and take extra care when travelling near the work zone.

The authority says the partial closure will remain in place seven days a week, including outside working hours.

The FRA has apologized for the inconvenience and is asking road users and residents to be patient while the essential works are carried out.