Suspected drug farms uncovered by police

[Photo: FIJI POLICE FACEBOOK]

Police have uncovered farms containing more than 1,600 plants believed to be marijuana in the Northern Division as operations targeting suspected drug activities continue across all five policing divisions.

More than 1,500 plants were discovered earlier this week in the Vesivuru farming area.

In a separate operation, a Tukavesi police team revisiting known cultivation areas discovered more than 100 plants believed to be marijuana in the Nawi farming area.

A 38-year-old man believed to be the farm’s owner was arrested and taken into custody.

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In Labasa, police recovered white substances suspected to be illicit drugs from a hotel room after an employee found them.

The substances have been sent for analysis.

In the Western Division, a joint raid by the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Namaka Police at a Sabeto residence resulted in the arrest of two men.

Police seized a large amount of cash suspected to be proceeds of crime, along with equipment allegedly used to distribute drugs.

Investigations continue.

In Levuka, a man and a woman were arrested for alleged unlawful possession of marijuana. Police say the pair also face an additional charge of resisting arrest.

In the Southern Division, a 19-year-old was arrested along Gaji Road, after allegedly being found with a zip-lock bag containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.