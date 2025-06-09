Police seize cash in drug raid

[Photo: Fiji Police /Facebook]

A 33-year-old carpenter from Cunningham, Suva, was arrested last night for being in possession of illicit drugs.

Police say this was after a routine search conducted on him by Police Officers patrolling in the Cunningham area last night.

He was found with a clear white plastic bag containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

He was also found with $2121.20 in his possession, which is believed to be proceeds of crime.

Article continues after advertisement

The 33-year-old is currently in Police Custody as the investigation is underway.