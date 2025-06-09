Man to front court for alleged burglary

A man captured on CCTV cameras allegedly stealing a brush cutter from a home in Sakoca has been arrested and charged.

The 26-year-old suspect was arrested by officers from the Southern Division Crime and the Valelevu operations team for a settlement.

The item alleged to have been stolen has also been recovered.

The suspect has been charged with burglary and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

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The search continues for his accomplice.