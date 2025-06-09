Federal Pacific Finance plans expansion following high vehicle demand

[Photo: File]

As demand for vehicles continues to grow, Federal Pacific Finance is planning to expand its operations into the Western and Northern divisions.

The company says it is seeing strong demand for both Japanese second-hand and brand-new vehicles.

Federal Pacific Finance Business Development Manager Shravan Sharma says the trend has prompted the company to target the Western and Northern markets, which have previously had limited coverage from the company.

General Machineries and Motors Limited Brand Manager Vikrant Kant says the growing demand is benefiting car dealers.

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“Customer demand is rising. We can see that with all these new businesses coming in, the financing side, this new one that’s opening here in Nadi, which is a good thing that this tells the market strategy and the trends, what’s happening, it means people are investing, people are buying.”

Kant says buyers are also paying more attention to the technology available in newer vehicles, including features designed to improve the driving experience and safety.