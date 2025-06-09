Constitutional consultations not rushed: Tui Labasa

[Photo: FILE]

Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate has defended the ongoing constitutional consultation process, rejecting claims that Fijians have not been given enough time to express their views.

Speaking during public consultations in Labasa, Ratu Jone says the current exercise is not the first opportunity for people to make submissions on constitutional reform.

He says members of the Constitution Review Commission had previously visited Labasa around May to gather public views.

“This is not a rushed process. This is the second round of consultation.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Jone says the earlier visit demonstrates that communities have already had opportunities to participate in discussions about the country’s constitutional future.

He believes it is important for people to recognise the consultations that have taken place before criticising the current process.

“I was here the last time the commissioners were here.”

Ratu Jone’s comments come amid concerns raised by some participants about the time allocated for public consultations on the proposed constitutional amendments.

The consultation process is aimed at gathering public submissions before the proposed changes are considered further.