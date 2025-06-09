Government steps up termite control efforts

The government is strengthening its response to termite infestations as concerns grow among farmers in parts of the North and West.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna says termite infestations remain a challenge, with Biosecurity Fiji actively

implementing programmes aimed at controlling the spread of the destructive pest.

Tunabuna says public cooperation is critical to the success of these efforts, particularly when it comes to preventing the movement of

materials that may be carrying termites from one location to another.

According to the Minister, insects such as termites are among the most difficult pests to control because of their ability to adapt and

survive under various conditions.

He says authorities are continuing to study termite behaviour and improve control methods to better manage outbreaks and reduce the risk of

further spread.

As part of the response, the Ministry is working closely with suppliers of pest-control chemicals to roll out a baiting programme designed to

target termite colonies more effectively.

Tunabuna says the baiting initiative forms part of a broader strategy to protect farms, properties and livelihoods from the impact of termite damage.

The Minister adds that assistance is available for individuals and communities affected by termite infestations.

He is encouraging anyone experiencing termite-related problems to contact their nearest Biosecurity Fiji office so assessments can be

carried out and the appropriate support provided.

Tunabuna says Ministry officials and biosecurity teams will continue monitoring affected areas while working with communities to contain

infestations and minimise their impact.

He stresses that early reporting and public vigilance remain essential in preventing termites from spreading to new locations and causing

further damage to agricultural and residential properties.