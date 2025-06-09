Call for equal protection of indigenous Fijians

[Photo: Supplied]

A call for stronger protection of indigenous Fijian rights, leadership, land and fisheries ownership has featured prominently in submissions to the Special Committee on the 2013 Constitution Amendment Bill in Kilaka, Bua.

Village elder Ifereimi Masi says the current Constitution needs to be changed, arguing that it does not adequately protect the rights and interests of indigenous Fijians.

Masi says the restoration of the Great Council of Chiefs was a step towards addressing indigenous concerns, claiming the council was removed during the drafting of the 2013 Constitution without proper consultation with the people.

He argues that while the Constitution protects the rights of other ethnic groups, indigenous Fijians also deserve stronger recognition and protection of their rights and communities.

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Similar concerns were raised by the Turaga na Tui Kubulau, who called for greater protection of indigenous ownership of land and fisheries, arguing that current laws do not adequately reflect the wishes of indigenous resource owners.

He adds that it was indigenous Fijians and their chiefs who welcomed people of different races and faiths to Fiji, where they now call home.

He questions whether the current 2013 Constitution adequately recognises the rights of the indigenous people who opened their land to others, and whether they have a fair say in leadership and decisions affecting their future.

Meanwhile, other submissions highlighted the importance of retaining the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption as an independent institution responsible for investigating corruption.

The consultation forms part of the committee’s ongoing public engagement on proposed amendments to the 2013 Constitution.

The committee will continue its consultations in Taveuni tomorrow before travelling to Ovalau and Kadavu later this week.