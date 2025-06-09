Rajinikanth’s Worldwide Rampage Is Far From Over

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues its phenomenal run at the worldwide box office.

The action entertainer has crossed the Rs. 616 crore mark in worldwide gross collections in just 8 days, further strengthening its position among the biggest box-office successes of 2026.

After delivering a historic first week, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has carried its momentum into the second week, with audiences continuing to turn up for the big-screen spectacle.

The film’s remarkable worldwide total underlines Rajinikanth’s enduring star power and the franchise’s massive appeal across markets.

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With its collections now exceeding Rs. 616 crores worldwide, Jailer 2 has added another significant milestone to its record-breaking theatrical journey.

The film’s performance has been powered by its strong domestic business as well as a substantial contribution from overseas territories.

The next target will be to sustain its momentum over the second weekend and add to its already impressive worldwide haul.

Having made a historic start, Jailer 2 is firmly in the race to set further benchmarks for Tamil cinema.