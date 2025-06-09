Cyber threats expose digital security gaps

[Photo: FILE]

Cybercrime, online fraud and misinformation are exposing gaps in Fiji’s digital defences, forcing the Government to confront whether its laws, response plans and public awareness efforts can keep pace with the threats.

Minister for Communications Ioane Naivalurua says having cybersecurity strategies is not enough. Government agencies must test their plans, strengthen coordination and ensure they can respond effectively when attacks occur.

Speaking at the National Cybersecurity and Resilience Convention 2026, Naivalurua says protecting Fiji’s digital systems requires a national effort, with public education and local expertise central to that response.

Naivalurua says Fiji must focus on whether its cybersecurity measures work in practice.

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“So the government’s effort is about addressing this issue straight on. We need to do more. We need to do more on testing the plans that we have. It’s not about having clear strategies. It’s about having good plans, workable plans, and then we need to test the plans. This is all about it. So the third one, the key message here, it’s about our ability to work together as agencies, the ability to have strong networks, and above all, we have proper effective laws or legislation that are in place.”

Naivalurua says the establishment of Fiji’s Computer Emergency Response Team, or Fiji CERT, is part of that effort.

Papua New Guinea’s Communications Minister Robert Naguri says misinformation and the misuse of emerging technologies are adding to the risks as more people and communities connect to the internet.

Pacific countries need stronger cooperation and shared expertise to protect digital systems and communities as connectivity expands.